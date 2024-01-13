Grimsby Braces for Significant Roadworks on Bargate

In a move set to significantly impact the daily commute for residents of Grimsby, a series of substantial roadworks have been announced for Bargate, a key thoroughfare leading into the town center. The North East Lincolnshire Council, in collaboration with Equans, has revealed an upcoming series of utility works. Adding to the mix, CR Reynolds Ltd, a Hessle-based company, has been awarded a contract worth £637,000. This contract is earmarked for traffic signal improvements and masonry repairs at two junctions in close proximity to the Bargate railway bridge.

Contract and Work Schedule

The contract period extends from January 15 to April 20, but it is imperative to note that the actual execution of these works may not align perfectly with these dates. The first phase of the work will see BT Openreach embarking on diversion works starting from January 15, closely followed by Northern Powergrid and Cadent Gas in the subsequent weeks.

Traffic Management and Mitigation Measures

As part of the effort to manage traffic during the planned roadworks, temporary traffic lights will be installed at the junction of Bargate and Dudley Street. These lights will be manually controlled during peak hours in an attempt to alleviate congestion. Additionally, the footpath will be temporarily closed with appropriate diversion measures in place. Commuters who frequently use the Dudley Street bus stop will need to make alternative arrangements as the bus stop will be temporarily suspended.

Preparation for Upcoming Improvements

The initial diversion works by BT Openreach, Northern Powergrid, and Cadent Gas are necessary measures to relocate existing utilities. This is in preparation for the forthcoming traffic signal enhancements and junction realignment, which will be executed by CR Reynolds Ltd. Although the specifics regarding the masonry repairs have not been extensively disclosed, it is apparent that the two junctions bordering the railway bridge on Bargate will be the central focus of these improvements.