Grimme Introduces Toppa Series, Revolutionizing Haulm Toppers

In the wake of increased demand for haulm toppers and the ban on key chemical desiccants, Grimme, a pioneer in root crop machinery, has announced a major overhaul of its haulm topper line with the launch of the Toppa series. The German-based company has moved production from the British-built KS600 three-bed hydraulic folding version, first unveiled at Lamma in 2019, to Grimme’s headquarters in Germany for a global reach.

A Haulm Topper for UK Farmers

The Toppa 600, specifically designed to cater to the needs of UK farmers, is the model that holds the most relevance. Ideal for six-row potato crops with a 90cm spacing, this machine requires just 150hp for operation. This efficiency is paired with a host of optional features that include a hydraulic headstock, row guidance technology, automatic height control, ridge runner wheels, independent wing lifting, and angled lifting for superior ground clearance.

Availability and Demonstrations

While Grimme has chosen to withhold pricing information for now, it has been disclosed that a limited number of pre-production models will be available for testing in Europe in 2024. The UK is expected to receive five of these machines. Farmers interested in the Toppa 600 are encouraged to get in touch with their local Grimme representative to arrange demonstrations and understand better how this machine could revolutionize their farming practices.

The Future of Haulm Toppers

As Grimme continues to innovate and meet the farming industry’s evolving needs, the release of the Toppa series signifies a significant leap forward in sustainable farming. With the ban on chemical desiccants necessitating alternative solutions, the Toppa 600 and its successors could well be the key to balancing agricultural productivity and environmental responsibility.