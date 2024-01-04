en English
Agriculture

Grimme Introduces Toppa Series, Revolutionizing Haulm Toppers

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Grimme Introduces Toppa Series, Revolutionizing Haulm Toppers

In the wake of increased demand for haulm toppers and the ban on key chemical desiccants, Grimme, a pioneer in root crop machinery, has announced a major overhaul of its haulm topper line with the launch of the Toppa series. The German-based company has moved production from the British-built KS600 three-bed hydraulic folding version, first unveiled at Lamma in 2019, to Grimme’s headquarters in Germany for a global reach.

A Haulm Topper for UK Farmers

The Toppa 600, specifically designed to cater to the needs of UK farmers, is the model that holds the most relevance. Ideal for six-row potato crops with a 90cm spacing, this machine requires just 150hp for operation. This efficiency is paired with a host of optional features that include a hydraulic headstock, row guidance technology, automatic height control, ridge runner wheels, independent wing lifting, and angled lifting for superior ground clearance.

Availability and Demonstrations

While Grimme has chosen to withhold pricing information for now, it has been disclosed that a limited number of pre-production models will be available for testing in Europe in 2024. The UK is expected to receive five of these machines. Farmers interested in the Toppa 600 are encouraged to get in touch with their local Grimme representative to arrange demonstrations and understand better how this machine could revolutionize their farming practices.

The Future of Haulm Toppers

As Grimme continues to innovate and meet the farming industry’s evolving needs, the release of the Toppa series signifies a significant leap forward in sustainable farming. With the ban on chemical desiccants necessitating alternative solutions, the Toppa 600 and its successors could well be the key to balancing agricultural productivity and environmental responsibility.

0
Agriculture Germany United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

