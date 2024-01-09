en English
Energy

GridBeyond and Monta Harness EV Chargers for Grid Stability

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
GridBeyond and Monta Harness EV Chargers for Grid Stability

In a ground-breaking alliance, GridBeyond, a leading player in UK grid connectivity, and Monta, an innovative electric vehicle (EV) charging platform, have joined forces to address grid stability issues. Their strategy? Harnessing the potential of EV chargers. Monta’s state-of-the-art technology integrates EV charging into the electricity grid, offering a wide array of services to a vast clientele of EV users. The partnership envisages using the versatility of Monta’s chargers in market programs to predict and manage periods of electrical imbalance.

Tackling Grid Stability with EV Chargers

EV chargers, especially prevalent in urban regions, are emerging as critical contributors to grid stability during peak times. The collaboration between GridBeyond and Monta brings together their respective expertise in grid connectivity and EV charging technology. The testing phase of this initiative has yielded encouraging results, suggesting a viable solution to bolster grid reliability as the popularity of EVs continues to surge.

A Strategic Partnership for Grid Balancing

Michael Kent, a representative from GridBeyond, expressed his excitement about the potential impact of the partnership. He believes that it could play a significant role in balancing both local and national grids across the UK. This initiative aligns with broader concerns about the capacity of the UK’s grid infrastructure to accommodate the escalating demand for electricity.

Addressing Grid Infrastructure Challenges

Matthew Boulton from EDF Renewables UK highlighted the significant delays faced by developers in connecting to the grid, with some looking at waiting periods extending into the mid-2030s. Recent measures taken by National Grid ESO to clear grid connection backlogs and the International Energy Agency’s call for increased global grid infrastructure and investment underscore the urgency of efforts aimed at grid stability and expansion.

By leveraging the flexibility of EV chargers, the partnership between GridBeyond and Monta presents a novel approach to a growing global issue. As the world shifts towards renewable energy and EVs become a mainstay, initiatives like these prove crucial in maintaining a stable and reliable grid infrastructure, ensuring a sustainable future for all.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

