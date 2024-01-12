Greenwich Borough Set for Skyline Overhaul with Multiple High-Rise Developments in 2024

The skyline of Greenwich borough in South London is poised for a significant transformation in 2024. A series of high-rise developments, including new homes, office and park spaces, are set to redefine the architectural landscape of this historic locale. Among these ambitious projects, the Morden Wharf development on the Greenwich Peninsula, approved by Greenwich Council in September 2021, stands out.

Morden Wharf: A New Residential Landmark

In what promises to be a significant contribution to the borough’s housing stock, the Morden Wharf project will feature 12 new tower blocks. One of these will rise to a towering 36 storeys, creating a new high-rise landmark in the borough. The development will offer 1,500 new homes, with 35% of these earmarked as ‘affordable’ housing.

Charlton Riverside and Thamesmead: Potential Housing Hotspots

Another project, aptly named ‘Docklands 2.0’, aims to add tens of thousands of new homes along the scenic River Thames. Housing Secretary Michael Gove has spotlighted areas such as Charlton Riverside and Thamesmead for housing growth. Thamesmead, in particular, has a projected capacity for 15,000 new homes. This estimation comes from Peabody, a housing association owning a significant portion of the land in the area.

Greenwich Creekside: A Boost for Student Housing

Greenwich Creekside will see a transformation with the construction of a 27-storey tower block, replacing a former three-storey creative workspace. The new development, green-lighted by Greenwich Council, will consist of 414 student rooms. In keeping with the borough’s commitment to affordable housing, 35% of these rooms will be priced within the ‘affordable’ range.

Greenwich Peninsula: Further Expansion

Greenwich Peninsula will undergo further expansion with the construction of two new tower blocks, each rising up to 30 storeys. These new additions will contribute 300 new homes to the borough’s housing inventory. The project is part of a broader initiative to build over 17,000 new homes in the area. Meanwhile, developer Comer Homes could potentially have to demolish two buildings in Woolwich that were not constructed according to approved plans.

In conclusion, the year 2024 will mark a new chapter in Greenwich’s architectural narrative, with these high-rise developments set to redefine its skyline and bolster its housing stock. With a blend of student, affordable, and luxury residences, these projects will cater to a diverse demographic, underpinning Greenwich’s reputation as a vibrant and inclusive borough.