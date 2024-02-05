Greenslade Taylor Hunt Lettings Team Wins British Property Awards Gold for Third Consecutive Year

The lettings team at the renowned Bridgwater branch of Greenslade Taylor Hunt has once again made its mark on the real estate industry. Known for their dedication to superior customer service, the team has clinched the gold at the prestigious British Property Awards for the third consecutive year, underpinning their unwavering commitment to excellence.

The Winning Formula

It's no small feat to achieve such recognition, especially in an industry where customer satisfaction is paramount. The team's success is largely attributed to their customer service skills, which were thoroughly assessed by mystery shoppers using a stringent 25-criteria evaluation. This encompassed everything from the handling of emails and phone calls to the overall customer journey. Their exceptional performance has not only earned them a gold award but has also put them in the running for several national accolades.

The Rising Demand for Rental Properties

Triggering the recent spike in demand for rental properties in the area is the construction of a new nuclear reactor at Hinkley Point. This project has attracted a wave of skilled workers to the area, creating an increased need for two and three-bedroom homes. The lettings team, led by manager Julie Cameron, is actively seeking landlords interested in marketing their properties through Greenslade Taylor Hunt to meet this growing demand.

Opportunities for Landlords

Currently, the team has a modern three-bedroom semi-detached house available in the popular Stockmoor development. This property's prime location near the M5 at Junction 24, coupled with its proximity to local amenities, makes it a desirable choice for potential tenants. The team encourages landlords who have similar properties to consider marketing their properties through their award-winning services. For further inquiries, landlords and tenants can contact Julie Cameron's team at their Bridgwater office.