en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Green Revolution in Retirement Living: UK’s Push for Sustainable Communities

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
Green Revolution in Retirement Living: UK’s Push for Sustainable Communities

Retirement living in the UK is undergoing a green revolution. Pioneered by companies like Audley Group and Inspired Villages, eco-friendly retirement communities are sprouting across the country, embracing sustainability at their core. These communities are not only reducing their carbon footprint but are providing residents with the benefits of reduced living costs and a more natural living environment.

Embracing Green Technologies

These eco-conscious retirement residences are integrating a host of sustainable technologies into their infrastructures. Features like solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, triple-glazed windows, and motion sensor lights have become standard in these developments. More innovative solutions, such as living walls, are also being incorporated to promote biodiversity within the communities.

Leading the Charge

Audley Group’s CEO, Nick Sanderson, has made sustainability a cornerstone of their development strategy. Plans are underway to construct fully net-zero villages using advanced construction technologies. A prime example of Audley Group’s commitment is the Headley Court in Epsom, Surrey, where south-facing solar panel installations optimize sunlight exposure, and high-spec thermal insulation reduces energy consumption.

Inspired Villages: A Model for Sustainable Living

Inspired Villages has gone a step further, opening the UK’s first net-zero carbon retirement development, Millfield Green in Bedfordshire. This pioneering initiative is set to be the blueprint for 25 more sustainable communities by 2034, marking a significant shift in the retirement living sector.

Preserving Biodiversity

Preserving and enhancing biodiversity has also become a focus of these retirement communities. Beechcroft’s retirement communities have incorporated landscaping practices that promote local wildlife. McCarthy Stone has partnered with Wildlife Trust Consultancies to create wildlife-friendly structures like bee bricks, swift boxes, and bat boxes around their developments, in addition to transitioning to 100% renewable energy sources.

Small Steps, Big Impact

Even smaller initiatives can have a significant impact. Castle View in Windsor, for example, has implemented electric vehicle charging points, food waste composting, and recycling programs. These measures not only reduce the community’s environmental impact but also foster a culture of sustainability among residents.

As the trend towards eco-friendly retirement living continues to grow, the benefits extend beyond the environment. Residents enjoy reduced energy costs and the peace of mind that comes from knowing they are contributing to a sustainable future.

0
United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
3 mins ago
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
The UK’s political landscape is teetering on a precipice as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak finds himself grappling with a potential triple defeat in the upcoming by-elections. Kingswood, Wellingborough, and Blackpool South have emerged as crucial battle grounds that could shape the future of the Conservative Party and indeed, the nation’s political landscape. Political Unrest within
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
21 mins ago
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
The Candy Man's Bitter Controversy: Kingdom of Sweets Under Investigation
21 mins ago
The Candy Man's Bitter Controversy: Kingdom of Sweets Under Investigation
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
13 mins ago
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
19 mins ago
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
XL Bully Dog's Distressing Encounter Amid New UK Muzzling Regulations
19 mins ago
XL Bully Dog's Distressing Encounter Amid New UK Muzzling Regulations
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
3 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
5 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
6 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
9 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
9 mins
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
9 mins
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
10 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
11 mins
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
11 mins
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
10 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app