Green Parakeets in UK: Unexpected Visitors Spark Interest and Concern

Residents across Reading and other parts of Berkshire in the UK are witnessing a captivating spectacle of nature. An unexpected audience of green parakeets, notably the ring-necked variety, have made local gardens and parks their new favorite haunts. These exotic birds, normally native to warmer climes, have been observed feeding from garden feeders, feasting on berries from trees, and gathering in flocks of significant numbers.

Witnessing the Winged Visitors

Colin Mcmurray, a resident of Calcot, mentioned that parakeets have been frequenting his garden for months. Similarly, Hayley Gibson has been noticing the birds since 2019 near the river off Scours Lane. Aggie Gatt from Colliers Wood reports daily sightings of these feathered guests. Kevan Hammond even shared a photo of a parakeet feeding next to Linear Park, while Tracey Curtis from Woodley spotted them in her apple tree.

Concerns over Habitat Threats

However, the presence of these birds in non-native areas is not just intriguing for locals, it also raises questions about their impact on the local ecosystem and the future of their habitats. Rakhee Miah from Wednesbury expressed concern over potential housing developments threatening the birds’ habitat. A sentiment echoed by Tony Quinn from Ford’s Farm, Calcot, who has also noted parakeets feeding in his garden.

Parakeets Beyond Reading

The parakeet sightings extend far beyond Reading. Helen Dodsworth in Finchampstead and Shelley Kimber-Smith in Wokingham report regular visits from these birds. Even as far as Slough, AK Phoenix has observed the parakeets. The adaptation of these parakeets to a non-native environment is a testament to their resilience and adaptability, but it also underscores the ever-present tension between urban development and wildlife preservation.