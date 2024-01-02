Green Belt Land May Be Utilized for UK Housing Development: Office for Place

In a recent development that has sparked significant dialogue, Nicholas Boys Smith, the head of the Office for Place, has suggested that certain parts of the UK’s green belt land might need to be developed into housing to meet the growing demand for homes in the country. The Office for Place, an advisory body for new housing planning, supports the notion. However, it emphasizes that the use of protected rural land for housing should not be indiscriminate, but a calculated move to address the housing shortage, which is estimated to be between three to four million homes.

Aligning with Ministerial Recommendations

The recommendation from Boys Smith and the Office for Place aligns with recent suggestions from senior ministers and a report advocating for an overhaul of land classification. The proposed revision would allow increased construction near major transport hubs, thereby optimizing land use. Boys Smith underlined that any use of green belt land should be carefully considered. He also recommended that local bodies implement planning codes to ensure new houses blend seamlessly with the local environment.

Planning Codes and Housing Developments

The Office for Place has already developed planning codes to expedite housebuilding, as seen in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire. Boys Smith highlighted issues with new housing developments, such as poor build quality and a lack of place design. A recent Policy Exchange report, which included a foreword by Minister Kemi Badenoch, recommended the redesignation of green belt land around major train stations for new housing. The report argued that expanded property ownership would lead to a wealthier, fairer, and more inclusive society.

The Housing Saga Continues

Meanwhile, the New Forest National Park Authority approved a proposal to build 46 homes on a greenfield site in Sway, despite strong local objections. The development aims to ease the housing shortage, with 50% of homes being affordable. Critics voiced concerns about increased traffic, pressure on local services, and poor design of the houses. Yet, the NPA report cited improvements to the initial proposal and stated that the development could be accommodated on the site without any adverse impact on the surrounding area.