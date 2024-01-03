en English
Economy

Greater Manchester’s Affordable Housing Market: A Beacon of Hope for First-Time Buyers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Greater Manchester's Affordable Housing Market: A Beacon of Hope for First-Time Buyers

In a promising development for first-time home buyers, certain areas within Greater Manchester have emerged as the most affordable in 2024. The region, experiencing a downward trend in house prices, offers an opportune moment for those looking to step onto the property ladder. Particularly, the boroughs of Bolton, Oldham, and Wigan are rising to prominence with their generally lower property prices.

Top Eight Affordable Areas

Leading the pack of affordable areas is OL8 (Bardsley and parts of Oldham) with an average property price of £150,487. Following closely are M38 (Little Hulton in Salford) and WN2 (covering areas of Wigan), priced at £158,625 and £165,592 respectively. The areas of BL4 (Bolton, Farnworth, and Kearsley), BL3 (Bolton and Little Lever), and WN7 (Leigh and surrounding areas) have average house prices in the range of £167,566 to £169,448. Lastly, OL1 (Chadderton, Higginshaw, and Oldham) and M18 (Abbey Hey and Gorton) round off the list with prices at £169,609 and £169,997 respectively.

Dynamics of the Real Estate Market

The past year has seen these areas experience various price changes. Some have risen slightly, while others have witnessed a fall. This dynamic real estate market presents potential home buyers with an array of opportunities. A notable example is a three-bedroom property in Little Lever, Bolton, recently listed for £149,950. The house, renovated with modern amenities, is expected to attract considerable attention, showcasing the potential of the region’s real estate market.

Affordable Housing—A Beacon of Hope

The affordability of these areas is a beacon of hope for those who have long aspired to own a home. With the current downward trend in prices, the dream of owning a property is becoming more achievable for many. These developments also reflect the dynamic nature of the real estate market, which is continuously evolving to cater to the needs of potential homeowners.

Economy United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

