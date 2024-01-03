en English
Greater Manchester Police’s Traffic Operation: A Focus on Road Safety

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Greater Manchester Police’s Traffic Operation: A Focus on Road Safety

On the last day of 2023, Greater Manchester Police’s E relief and Special Constabulary launched an extensive traffic operation on Wigan Road in Leigh. The initiative primarily focused on multiple traffic violations, including vehicle defects, non-compliance with seatbelt usage, and the illegal use of mobile phones while driving. The operation’s outcomes were significant: 10 traffic offence reports, two court summonses for repeated offenders, seven orders to repair major vehicle defects, and a total of four vehicles seized due to lack of insurance or the presence of unlicensed drivers.

Enhancing Road Safety: A Persistent Pursuit

In an ongoing commitment to improving road safety, the local police force also conducted widespread campaigns against drink and drug driving during the festive period. The ‘Your Car Can’t Say No’ campaign by Transport for Greater Manchester was a significant element of these efforts. The campaign aimed to enlighten motorists about the importance of maintaining a roadworthy vehicle and the crucial role of seatbelts in ensuring safety.

Traffic Violations: A Deep Dive Into the Numbers

In the Greater Manchester area alone, a total of 5,079 individuals were arrested for driving beyond the legal limit in 2022. December witnessed the highest number of these arrests, with a staggering 536 instances. However, far more concerning was the fact that arrests for drug driving outnumbered those for drink driving by a ratio of three to one.

Uber Driver Faces Prosecution

In a related operation, the Greater Manchester Police Traffic unit and the City of Wolverhampton Council Licensing collaborated to check compliance among private hire vehicle services throughout Manchester. An Uber driver, whose vehicle had two severely worn tyres, was the most notable violator. Consequently, the driver’s vehicle was suspended, and he was prohibited from operating until the tyres are replaced. The driver is now facing prosecution for the violation.

BNN Correspondents

