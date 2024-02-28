Great Escape 2024: Music Industry Titans and Innovators Unite in Brighton

The Great Escape (TGE) conference, a cornerstone event in the UK music industry calendar, is gearing up for an unforgettable return to Brighton from 15-18 May 2024. Featuring an array of music industry luminaries such as Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches and Sacha Lord of Parklife and The Warehouse Project, the conference organized by MAMA Festivals is set to redefine networking and innovation in the music realm.

Advertisment

Revamped Edition: What's New at TGE 2024

This year's TGE promises a revamped edition with a comprehensive program, spotlighting the UK as a premier destination for music industry professionals. With contributions from the Council of Music Makers (CMM), The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), BBC Introducing, and Youth Music, each entity will curate a day of the program, covering topics from music creation to professional development for emerging artists. In a bid to make the conference more accessible, TGE 2024 introduces a Saturday-only conference ticket, broadening its appeal.

Highlighting Innovation and Creativity

Advertisment

Continuing its tradition of honoring innovative music acts, TGE will present the Steve Strange Award, offering a £5,000 prize to recognize breakthrough creativity in the industry. Partner panels will delve into diverse topics, including collaborations with TikTok x Ticketmaster and discussions on the night time economy, showcasing the dynamic and evolving nature of the music industry.

Expanding Horizons: Networking and Professional Development

The Great Escape 2024 is not just about celebrating music and creativity; it's a platform for networking and professional development. With an impressive lineup of speakers and a multitude of networking opportunities, the event is poised to offer invaluable insights into the current and future state of the music industry. Attendees can expect to engage in meaningful discussions on streaming remuneration, the night time economy, and strategies for emerging artists to navigate the complexities of the industry.

As the Great Escape 2024 gears up to welcome music industry professionals, enthusiasts, and innovators, the conference stands as a testament to the vibrant and ever-evolving music scene. With its focus on innovation, creativity, and professional growth, TGE 2024 is poised to set new benchmarks in the music industry, fostering a community of forward-thinkers ready to shape the future of music.