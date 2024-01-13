Gravity Social Set to Expand with Outdoor Seating in Warrington’s Time Square

In the heart of Warrington’s Time Square, Gravity Social, a popular bar and entertainment venue, stands on the brink of expansion. The establishment, renowned for its variety of entertainment options – from digital darts, pool, and shuffleboard to beer pong and live sports broadcasts – is set to receive the green light for the creation of an outdoor seating area. This decision, placed in the hands of the Warrington Borough Council’s development management committee, will be determined during an upcoming meeting at the Town Hall.

Bringing The Outdoors In

The proposed outdoor area, inspired by the setup of the neighboring cocktail bar, The Botanist, promises to add a new dimension to the social experience at Gravity Social. Large park-style benches will be introduced, accompanied by planters and electric heaters, creating a welcoming and comfortable space for patrons to enjoy their time.

Not merely a fairweather addition, the furniture is designed to be moved indoors each evening, ensuring the venue remains adaptable and functional regardless of the weather conditions. The planning documents reveal a vision for two outdoor seating areas, hosting a total of nine tables, with the boundaries marked by removable planters.

A Positive Impact on Time Square

A report prepared for the committee meeting, which will decide the fate of these plans, recommends approval. It contends that the outdoor seating would be a positive addition to the Time Square area, enhancing the visual amenity and providing a boost to the locale without negatively impacting neighboring businesses or traffic flow.

Gravity’s Commitment to Warrington

Gravity’s co-founder and CEO, Harvey Jenkinson, underlined the importance of Warrington for the company. Not only is this a strategic move for the bar, but it also signifies Gravity Social’s commitment to becoming a key destination in the town. The establishment, affiliated with the Gravity trampoline park, also offers a selection of food from notable names like 800 Degree Pizza, Wendy’s, and Creams. According to Jenkinson, this development reflects the company’s enthusiasm for the community and its desire to contribute positively to the area’s social and economic landscape.