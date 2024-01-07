en English
Transportation

Gravesend’s Bus Gate: Traffic Violations Prompt Clarification and Enforcement Measures

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Gravesend is grappling with a traffic conundrum at the junction of Clive Road, Barrack Row, and Garrick Street, where a bus gate was installed in 2018. The gateway, intended for the exclusive use of buses and cyclists, is part of a £2.5 million project by the Kent County Council (KCC) to improve transportation. Despite the road being resurfaced in a conspicuous blue hue and the removal of obsolete signs, unauthorized vehicles persist in using the route illegally.

Clarity Concerns Over Traffic Rules

Police patrols stationed at the junction have turned away over 400 motorists attempting to violate the one-way system. Local business owners have voiced their concerns, claiming that the restrictions are unclear to drivers. They suggest that additional signage could alleviate the problem.

Proposed Solutions and Anticipated Changes

This conundrum has led KCC to launch a consultation to potentially change the bus gate sign to a no-entry sign, with exceptions for buses and cyclists. The aim is to increase awareness among motorists and prevent further violations. The bus gate leads to Barrack Row and Darnley Road, with an alternative route for non-authorized vehicles via Stone Street and Rathmore Road.

Enforcement Measures Awaited

KCC has stated that improvements to signage must be made before the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to enforce the restrictions. As Gravesend and its commuters await the outcome of this consultation, the junction remains a focal point of local transportation issues.

0
Transportation Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

