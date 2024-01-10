Grant Thornton's UK CEO David Dunckley Resigns Early, COO Assumes Interim Leadership

David Dunckley, the UK chief executive of the multinational accounting firm Grant Thornton, has unexpectedly resigned from his role nearly three years ahead of his anticipated tenure end in 2026. The decision, made during the 2023 Christmas period, arrives after a five-year stint as the head of the company.

Interim Leadership and Dunckley's Tenure

In the interim, Malcolm Gomersall, Grant Thornton's chief operating officer, will oversee the firm's day-to-day operations until a new CEO is appointed. Under Dunckley's leadership, Grant Thornton strategically distanced itself from the public interest entity (PIE) audit market, thereby reducing its exposure to high-risk clients such as listed companies, banks, and insurers.

Audit Fines and Financial Performance

Despite this defensive maneuver, Grant Thornton accrued fines exceeding £4 million since 2021 due to audit shortcomings, including the audits of Patisserie Valerie, Sports Direct, and Interserve. Nevertheless, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) recognized improvements in the firm's audit quality in July 2023.

Transition and Dunckley's Legacy

Dunckley will continue his association with Grant Thornton as a partner until the end of March 2024 to facilitate a smooth transition. His tenure as CEO began on a rocky note in 2018, with criticism for his comments on the firm's approach to fraud detection. However, he managed to stabilize the company after the resignation of his predecessor, Sacha Romanovitch. Under Dunckley, Grant Thornton reported a 12% increase in revenues in 2022, reaching £610 million. Despite this growth, average partner pay decreased by 5%.

Grant Thornton, employing over 5,000 staff in the UK and operating on a global scale, has its largest member firm based in the US. The US branch reported revenues of $2.4 billion in the 12 months leading up to July 2023.