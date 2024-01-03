Grand Designs’ Unfinished Luxury Property Set for Auction

An unfinished luxury property project, once the star of the popular TV series Grand Designs, is set to go under the hammer. The incomplete development, located on the Ridley Reservoir in Staffordshire, was approved in 2019 and some groundwork, including driveway excavation, has been completed. However, the luxury home that was meant to rise from the decommissioned reservoir site never took shape.

Reservoir Repurposing: A Grand Design

The property, expected to feature a four-bedroom home complete with a swimming pool, cinema, and roof terrace, was touted as an ambitious project. Despite the initial plans for this grand construction, the development failed to fully materialize. The Ridley Reservoir, a drained and disused plot spanning 8,000 square meters, was meant to transform into a luxurious private residence with the potential to be a dream home worth seven figures.

A Grand Opportunity

Now, it offers a unique opportunity for those with the vision and resources to complete the project. The property, which failed to sell earlier with an asking price of £850,000, is now listed with a reduced guide price of £600,000. The online auction is scheduled for January 22 and will be available to interested bidders for a duration of 24 hours. The site, despite its challenges, represents a significant chance for both builders and developers or homeowners seeking to create their family home.

Proceed with Caution: Expert Advice

Jeremy Leaf, a North London estate agent, has advised potential buyers to approach the auction with caution. All aspects of the property, including possible structural and utility issues, should be taken into consideration before committing to the purchase. The property, despite its incomplete status, is described as an ‘amazing Grand Designs opportunity,’ hinting at the potential it holds.

In the small market town of Alsager, near the Staffordshire border, an unfinished dream awaits its new owner. The auction of the Ridley Reservoir property presents an opportunity for those with the ambition and resources to complete this grand design, creating a luxury home that could end up being worth more than one million pounds.