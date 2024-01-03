en English
Grand Designs’ Ridley Reservoir Set for Auction: A Unique Development Opportunity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
Grand Designs' Ridley Reservoir Set for Auction: A Unique Development Opportunity

An underground reservoir, once the focus of the hit television series Grand Designs, is set to go under the hammer. The Ridley Reservoir, located in Staffordshire, lays on an 8,000 square meter plot, and despite plans to transform it into a luxury home, remains incomplete.

From Grand Designs to a Grand Opportunity

The reservoir initially gained attention when it was featured on Kevin McCloud’s Channel 4 show. The property piqued the interest of McCloud’s team, presenting an opportunity to convert the decommissioned reservoir into an architecturally intriguing luxury home, complete with four bedrooms, a swimming pool, a cinema room, and a roof terrace.

Despite the initial excitement and the laying of foundations, the development never progressed beyond the early stages. The property, with its excavated walls and driveway, remains an unfinished project, a grand design that never materialized. The tale of its incomplete transformation has added a layer of intrigue to the property, making it a topic of discussion beyond just the architectural and real estate circles.

The Auction

Now, Ridley Reservoir, with an asking price of £600,000, is set to be auctioned. The auction is scheduled to take place online on January 22, and will be open for 24 hours. The property’s potential, despite its current state, is evident, with estimates suggesting that the completed home could command a value exceeding a million pounds.

However, potential buyers are advised to approach with caution. Given the property’s history and the challenges associated with transforming such a unique structure into a habitable space, a comprehensive due diligence process, particularly focusing on structural issues and utilities, is recommended.

A Unique Development Opportunity

Despite the challenges and the cautionary tales, the property presents an excellent development opportunity. For the right developer or homeowner, it offers a chance to create a unique family home, a property that stands out not just for its history, but also its potential.

As the auction date nears, the once dream project of a Grand Designs episode moves closer to finding a new owner and potentially, a new lease on life. Whether the reservoir finally sees its transformation into a luxury home will be a story worth following.

United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

