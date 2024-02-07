Graham Takes Charge of £70m Lakes Estate Renewal Project in Bletchley

Graham, a renowned construction and civil engineering company headquartered in Northern Ireland, has secured its position as the principal contractor for Phase A of the Lakes Estate renewal project in Bletchley. The project, with a contract value of a whopping £70 million, is an ambitious undertaking that aims to breathe new life into the Lakes Estate, a landmark that has been a part of Bletchley's history since its inception in the 1960s.

Revitalizing the Lakes Estate

The Lakes Estate renewal project is a significant initiative aimed at improving the local living conditions. It involves the construction of 183 new homes and the development of essential community facilities. These include a nursery that will cater to the youngest members of the community, a community hub to foster social interaction, and two retail units—a pharmacy and a food takeaway, significantly enhancing the estate's amenities.

Graham's Commitment to Sustainable Development

Rob Joyce, the Development Director of Graham, expressed his company's pride in being chosen for such an impactful project. He assured that Graham's commitment goes beyond constructing buildings; instead, it aims to transform the Lakes Estate into a sustainable living space that will serve the community for generations to come.

A Community-Oriented Approach

Cllr Emily Darlington, the cabinet member for adults, housing, and healthy communities, emphasized the project's lasting impact on the community. She sees this renewal as a significant step toward enhancing the wellbeing of Lakes Estate's residents. In this regard, she appreciates the role of Pagabo, a construction procurement specialist, in supporting the council with the procurement process through their major works framework. Ben Jones, Pagabo's Head of Delivery, underscored the importance of social value in the project, signifying a community-oriented approach to the renewal.

The Lakes Estate renewal project, receiving its planning approval back in 2022, is part of a broader initiative that seeks to deliver change and improve the quality of life for local residents. By breathing new life into this integral part of Bletchley's history, the project holds the promise of a bright and prosperous future for the Lakes Estate.