Agriculture

Grade II Listed Farmhouse in Lincolnshire on Sale for £1.5M

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Grade II Listed Farmhouse in Lincolnshire on Sale for £1.5M

A Grade II Listed farmhouse in Gautby, Lincolnshire is now on the market for a cool £1.5 million. This five-bedroom marvel stretches across 64 acres of English countryside, featuring a long, sweeping driveway, meticulously maintained gardens, and several purposeful outbuildings.

Home Farm: A Blend of Luxury and Tranquility

Home Farm, as the property is known, offers an idyllic setting for a serene lifestyle. The farmhouse is equipped with smart stabling capable of housing up to 14 horses, making it an equestrian enthusiast’s dream. This tranquil haven also boasts three wildlife-rich ponds and a large Dutch barn that can be used for storage or livestock.

Significant Improvements and Potential Ventures

The current owners have significantly enhanced the property, preserving and improving its period features and lush gardens. But beyond being a luxurious residential estate, Home Farm also offers potential for various business endeavors. The extensive equestrian facilities, the possibility for clay pigeon shooting, duck flighting, and the potential conversion of outbuildings into annexes or holiday accommodations present exciting avenues for income.

A Unique Opportunity

These improvements and potential ventures could support activities such as riding holidays or even a wellness retreat, enabling buyers to capitalize on the site’s natural beauty and abundant wildlife. Listed by Masons Sales & Lettings, Home Farm presents a unique opportunity for those interested in owning an equestrian estate or a business that harmonizes with the countryside.

Agriculture United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

