United Kingdom

GPs Rank ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ and ‘Green Wing’ as Most Accurate TV Medical Dramas

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
In a groundbreaking survey conducted by The Sun, a panel of general practitioners (GPs) ranked the most authentic TV medical dramas. The series boasting the highest acclaim for its accuracy was ‘This Is Going To Hurt,’ masterminded by Adam Kay. The beloved Channel 4 series ‘Green Wing’ secured the second spot, much to the delight of fans like Twitter user Emma (scouspie).

‘This Is Going To Hurt’ Crowned for Authenticity

Adam Kay’s ‘This Is Going To Hurt’ sits atop the list as the medical drama that most accurately mirrors the realities of medical practice. The show, celebrated for its meticulous depiction of the medical world, has garnered widespread respect from both the viewing public and medical professionals alike.

‘Green Wing’ – A Realistic Portrayal of Hospital Life

‘Green Wing,’ aired between 2004 and 2007, was commended by GP Zoe Watson for delivering a realistic portrayal of staff interactions and character eccentricities in the medical and hospital setting. Watson even hailed the show as a ‘work of genius.’ Despite its age, the series continues to hold a firm grip on audiences, reflected in its enduring appeal and cult status.

Critiques and Controversies

While some shows were lauded for their accuracy, others like ‘Casualty’ and ‘ER’ faced criticism for their medical inaccuracies. Ranked as the least accurate medical show is ‘Doc Martin,’ which faced disparagement from both viewers and medical professionals.

For those yet to experience ‘Green Wing,’ the article urges them to explore it on Channel 4’s on-demand service or look for the DVD boxed set, a not-so-subtle nod to the show’s undying popularity and influence among its viewers.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

