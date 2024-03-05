Gossip Ignites Zebulon with Social Service Party, Supports Transgender Rights Ahead of 'Real Power' Album Launch

In a vibrant celebration blending music and activism, indie rock sensation Gossip took over Zebulon Cafe Concert for their Social Service party on March 2, spotlighting their forthcoming album 'Real Power' and championing transgender rights.

Music Meets Activism

The party, initially a yardcore garden event, moved indoors due to weather forecasts, transforming Zebulon into a hub of anticipation and purpose. Not just a musical feast, this gathering served a nobler cause, supporting The Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund, a testament to Gossip's enduring commitment to the LGBTQ community. The event featured a stellar performance by Caroline Kingsbury, who charmed the audience with her '80s-inspired new wave pop, setting a lively tone for the evening.

A Night of Unpredictable Fun

Gossip, comprising Beth Ditto, Nathan Howdeshell, and Hannah Blilie, eventually graced the stage, albeit fashionably late, with Ditto humorously blaming her eyeliner. Their set included a mix of old hits and new tracks from 'Real Power', marking their first batch of new music in over a decade. However, the night was not without its hiccups, as Ditto forgot lyrics, leading to a few awkward pauses. Despite these mishaps, the band's energy and Ditto's charismatic presence kept the crowd enthralled, showcasing the raw, unfiltered essence of live music.

Looking Ahead

With 'Real Power' set to drop on March 22, Gossip is poised for a busy year, including a 2024 tour starting in Manchester, UK, on March 8 and a notable performance at Just Like Heaven in Pasadena, CA, on May 18. Their Social Service event at Zebulon not only served as a prelude to their musical comeback but also reinforced their stance on pivotal social issues, promising a year of powerful statements and unforgettable performances.