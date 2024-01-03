en English
Gosport’s Criterion Revitalization Faces Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Gosport’s Criterion Revitalization Faces Controversy

In the heart of Gosport, the Criterion, a historic landmark, stands as a symbol of bygone days. Once a bustling cinema and bingo hall, it has been abandoned for two years. Now, the Gosport Borough Council has decided to breathe new life into the Criterion, but this decision is shrouded in controversy.

The Council’s Vision

Having purchased the Criterion in Forton Road for £600,000 in 2022, the council envisions it as a multi-use entertainment center. So far, £20,000 has been spent on a confidential business case study, and a further £35,000 is earmarked for consultancy to enhance the business case. Council leader Peter Chegwyn champions the project, underscoring the building’s historical significance and the council’s ambition to create a versatile cultural venue.

The Opposition’s Concerns

Despite the council’s vision, objections have arisen. Conservative county councillor Lesley Meenaghan has expressed concerns about the location. The Criterion is situated in one of Gosport’s most deprived areas, with limited parking options and a dearth of restaurants. She questions if this is the right place for such a venture.

Public Interest and Transparency Issues

A council survey revealed that 73% of respondents were ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’ to visit the revamped venue, with the under-25 demographic showing the highest interest. Despite this, there are concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the initial business case report. Questions have been raised about the justification for additional spending before an evaluation of the prior work has been conducted. The next stage of the business case report, yet to be commissioned, is expected to take four months to complete.

