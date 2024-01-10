en English
Business

Gore Street Energy: Stable Revenue, Operational Capacity Boost in View

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:57 pm EST
Gore Street Energy: Stable Revenue, Operational Capacity Boost in View

London-based Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC announced a steady revenue in its Q3 financial quarter, with an average of GBP15.1 per megawatt per hour, consistent with the previous six months. The energy storage fund saw a significant 27% increase in operational capacity, culminating in 372 megawatts, thanks to the commercial operation of the Stony asset.

Operational Capacity Boost

The firm is ambitiously on track to exceed an operational portfolio of 800 megawatts by the end of 2024. This projected trajectory has been buoyed by favorable market trends, especially in the US, Irish, and mainland European markets. These favorable conditions position Gore Street Energy for continued growth in the increasingly crucial global energy storage markets.

The Demand for Flexibility Services

The demand for flexibility services, akin to those provided by Gore Street Energy, remains robust. CEO Alex O’Cinneide is bullish about the upcoming year, anticipating a pivotal period of expansion that will see the operational capacity surge to over 800 MW. This expansion includes a significant foray into a new market with a 200 MW capacity.

Market Positioning and Future Outlook

O’Cinneide also envisages potential capital recycling and improved dividend cover from diverse revenue sources. Gore Street Energy is aiming for significant growth and has committed to keeping the market updated on its progress. Despite the positive outlook, Gore Street Energy shares experienced a minor dip of 0.4% to 83.07 pence each on Wednesday afternoon in London. The company also entered into a strategic partnership with Nidec Motor Corporation, issuing 14,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at NAV, further strengthening its market position.

Business Energy United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

