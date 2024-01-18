Google to Invest $1 Billion in New UK Data Centre

Alphabet-owned tech behemoth, Google, has unveiled plans to invest $1 billion in constructing a new data centre in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. The future facility will occupy a 33-acre site, initially purchased by the company in October 2020.

Supporting AI and Cloud Demand

According to Ruth Porat, Google's Chief Financial Officer, the data centre is a strategic move designed to support the burgeoning demand for the company's artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services. Google's investment represents a significant stride in boosting cloud computing capacity in the region, aiming to ensure reliable digital services to Google Cloud customers and users in the UK.

Google's Expansion in the UK

Google's commitment to the UK extends beyond this latest investment. The tech giant has an impressive 20-year operational history in the United Kingdom and boasts a workforce of over 7,000 individuals. In addition to the new data centre, ongoing office developments continue to blossom in areas such as Saint Giles and Kings Cross. Furthermore, Google's AI subsidiary, DeepMind, holds its headquarters in London, and the tech giant has forged a research partnership with the renowned University of Cambridge.

Embracing Sustainability in Design

The new data centre is not just a technical marvel; it also embraces sustainability. The design includes features like off-site heat recovery, utilizing waste heat from IT equipment, and an air-based cooling system. These innovations play a pivotal role in overcoming the challenges of cooling in densely populated urban spaces. As data centres grapple with increasing heat intensity due to limited space and airflow, such innovative design elements are becoming increasingly critical. Google has also publicized its commitment to powering all its data centres with carbon-free energy by 2030.

Significance of the EMEA Market

This significant investment by Google underscores the importance of the European, Middle Eastern, and African markets. These regions accounted for a substantial 30% of Alphabet's total revenue for the nine months ending September 30. The new data centre in Waltham Cross is not only a lucrative investment for Google but also a substantial boost for the UK's digital economy, expected to create numerous construction and technical jobs for the local community.