Gogglebox Star Ellie Warner Returns to Hairdressing Post Maternity Leave, Welcomes Son Ezra

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner has made a vibrant comeback to her hairdressing career after embracing motherhood, marking a significant transition in her professional and personal life. The 32-year-old, renowned for her eight-year stint on Channel 4's Gogglebox, recently shared an exuberant selfie from her salon, Tint in Leeds, indicating her return. This move comes after the birth of her son Ezra, her first child with boyfriend Nat Eddleston, who has also made his adorable debut on the beloved show.

Advertisment

From Screen to Salon: Ellie's Professional Journey

Having wielded the scissors since 2009, Ellie Warner has not only carved a niche for herself in the hairstyling domain but also as a specialized colorist. Her transition back to work underscores her dedication to her craft, juxtaposed with her newfound joy in motherhood. Ellie's reintegration into her professional sphere, as depicted in her spirited Instagram post, resonates with her followers and clients, eagerly anticipating her creative flair's return.

Ezra: The New Gogglebox Sensation

Advertisment

Ellie's son, Ezra, has quickly become a cherished addition to the Gogglebox family, making a memorable entrance during the show's 22nd series. His debut was marked by an amusing yet heartwarming moment, as he inadvertently became the center of attention in a humorous scene with Ellie and her sister Izzi. This incident not only highlighted the real-life experiences of motherhood but also endeared Ezra to the show's audience, further solidifying the Warner family's place in the hearts of viewers.

Reflecting on Ellie's Multifaceted Role

Ellie Warner's journey encapsulates the essence of balancing a demanding career with the roles of a new mother and a beloved television personality. Her seamless transition back to work, coupled with her vibrant presence on Gogglebox, showcases her resilience and versatility. As Ellie navigates the complexities of her dual roles, her story offers inspiration and resonates with many, highlighting the possibility of harmonizing professional aspirations with personal milestones.