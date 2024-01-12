Godrevy Head Car Park Relocation: Adapting to Coastal Erosion

The coastal landscape of Godrevy Head in Cornwall, long known for its stunning beauty, is under threat. The culprit is not an industrial behemoth or an insidious pollutant, but an age-old natural phenomenon: coastal erosion. The National Trust, the steward of this heritage site, has proposed an adaptive measure to counter this looming crisis. The plan is to relocate the existing beach car park, currently at risk of becoming unusable, to the less environmentally vulnerable vicinity of Godrevy Farm. This is an initiative of foresight, ensuring the preservation of the landscape while continuing to provide essential amenities to visitors.

Relocation: A Necessity Amidst Erosion

Coastal erosion has been gnawing at the cliffs of Godrevy Head, bringing the car park perilously close to becoming unusable. The relocation proposed by the National Trust is not a mere shift of geographical coordinates; it is a crucial step towards preventing significant economic and social impacts on the local community. The relocation will also alleviate the visual impact on Godrevy Towans, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Improvements: More Than Just a Shift

The planned relocation includes more than just moving the car park; it encompasses a comprehensive improvement scheme. The proposed project entails constructing a new access road, converting existing buildings for use as a toilet and staff kiosk, demolishing some structures, and introducing landscaping with ecological benefits. Furthermore, the existing farmhouse will be transformed into a holiday rental, adding a new dimension to the tourism offerings of the area.

Maintaining the Balance: Ensuring Access and Capacity

While the location of the car park is set to change, the accessibility will not. The number of parking spaces will remain the same, but the layout will be improved. The access from the main road will also remain unchanged, ensuring that visitors can still easily reach this cherished site. This project strikes a delicate balance between mitigating the impacts of coastal erosion and maintaining the site’s appeal to visitors.