Godney Gathering 2024 Unveils Its Diverse Line-up: Zion Train & Embrace to Headline the Somerset Festival

As the first light of dawn breaks over the rolling hills of Somerset, a palpable excitement begins to stir in the heart of Glastonbury. The Godney Gathering, a beacon of music and unity, has just announced its lineup for the much-anticipated event on July 19 & 20, 2024, at Garslade Farm. With an eclectic mix of acts that promise to ignite the stage, this year's festival is shaping up to be a vibrant celebration of music diversity and local talent.

A Musical Mosaic: The Headliners and Beyond

At the forefront of the announcement are the headlining acts Zion Train and Embrace, set to perform on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Zion Train, known for their pioneering dub reggae sound, and Embrace, the quintessential 90s brit-pop group, are poised to lead a lineup that's as varied as it is dynamic. Joining them are bands and artists like The Chase, Monkey Bizzle, CityLightz, and The Boot Hill All Stars, each bringing their unique flavor to the Godney stages.

Noteworthy additions to the festival include The Priddice Brothers Band, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, and The Lottery Winners, alongside the sea shanty harmonies of Fisherman's Friends. The inclusion of silent discos, featuring a roster of DJs across both days, adds another layer to the festival's diverse offerings. This array of performances underscores the Godney Gathering's commitment to showcasing a wide range of musical genres and talents.

More Than Just Music: Supporting Local Talent

The Godney Gathering isn't just about the big names; it's a platform for local music talent to shine alongside well-known headliners. Past festivals have seen performances from iconic acts such as UB40, Feeder, and The Darkness, but the heart of Godney lies in its support for up-and-coming artists from the South West and beyond. This dedication to nurturing talent ensures the festival remains a cornerstone of the local music scene, fostering a sense of community and discovery among attendees.

With tickets starting at £35 and the 2023 event marking the seventh consecutive sell-out, the Godney Gathering continues to grow in popularity and impact. It's a testament to the festival's engaging blend of music, atmosphere, and community spirit.

Looking Ahead: The Anticipation Builds

As Garslade Farm prepares to welcome festival-goers from across the country, the anticipation for the Godney Gathering 2024 is palpable. With a lineup that promises unforgettable performances and moments of musical camaraderie, the festival is set to be a highlight of the summer season. Beyond the headliners, the array of acts ensures that there's something for everyone, from the thumping beats of dub reggae to the heartfelt melodies of brit-pop and beyond.

The Godney Gathering is more than a music festival; it's a celebration of creativity, community, and the enduring power of live music. As the countdown to July 19 & 20 begins, music lovers from all walks of life are invited to come together and share in this unique experience. In the fields of Somerset, under the summer sky, the stage is set for a festival that promises to be nothing short of magical.