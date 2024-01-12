en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Global Week in Pictures: From Harbin Ice Festival to ‘No Trousers Tube Ride’

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Global Week in Pictures: From Harbin Ice Festival to ‘No Trousers Tube Ride’

A kaleidoscope of human emotions, cultural diversity, and the raw power of nature has been vividly captured in an array of striking images from around the world, encapsulating the past week’s events. From the chilly landscapes of Harbin to the urban hustle of London, these images serve as a testament to the resilience of humanity, the beauty of nature, and the rhythm of urban life.

China’s Winter Spectacle

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in China’s northernmost province, Heilongjiang, emerged as a major highlight of the week. A canvas of intricate ice sculptures illuminated under the stark winter sky left visitors spellbound on January 8. The festival also witnessed a snow sculpture contest, featuring artists from South Korea, who transformed the icy landscape into a gallery of ephemeral art. Adding to the winter charm, a local swimmer showcased his skills, braving the frigid waters of the frozen Songhua River on January 6.

The Aftermath of Storm Henk in the UK

The United Kingdom bore the brunt of Storm Henk as the River Arun overflowed its banks, inundating lands and roads in Pulborough on January 6. The storm’s impact served as a stark reminder of the unpredictable power of nature and the need for enhanced preparedness.

From Football Celebrations in Rome to Summer Fun in Brazil

Amidst urban landscapes, the pulse of life continued its rhythm. In Rome, Italy, Lazio football players reveled in their victory, celebrating with their mascot after a match on January 10. Meanwhile, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, a young boy savored the summer heat, seeking respite in a cool lake on January 8.

Security, Celebration, and Canine Companions

In a blend of security and celebration, a Brazilian presidency security guard demonstrated the use of an anti-drone weapon near the Planalto Palace during a democracy event on January 8. The same day, the Vulcan rocket marked its debut flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., symbolizing advancements in space exploration.

The week also witnessed a heartwarming celebration as Soldier Arkadas, a German Shepherd donated by the Turkish government, marked his first birthday in Mexico City, Mexico, on January 7.

A Dance in the Snow and a ‘No Trousers’ Ride

New York City’s winter atmosphere was beautifully illustrated by a dancer posing amidst falling snow on January 6. In a display of humor and tradition, a man mimicked eating a trout caught barehanded during the Hwacheon Ice Festival in South Korea on January 6. To cap it off, London’s Underground played host to the unconventional ‘No Trousers Tube Ride’ on January 7, adding a dash of whimsy to the week’s events.

The range of events captured in these images underscores the dynamic tapestry of global experiences, highlighting the shared moments of joy, resilience, and community that connect us all.

0
Brazil China United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Brazil

See more
8 mins ago
US 2024 Presidential Campaign Commences Amid Global Tensions
As the calendar flips to a new year, the United States finds itself on the precipice of a pivotal moment in its political history: the commencement of the 2024 presidential campaign. The starting gun will be fired in Iowa, with the caucuses set for January 15, marking the beginning of the Republican nominating process. The
US 2024 Presidential Campaign Commences Amid Global Tensions
Climate Change Threatens Mammal Species in Brazil's Caatinga Biome: A Study Reveals
2 hours ago
Climate Change Threatens Mammal Species in Brazil's Caatinga Biome: A Study Reveals
Iowa Caucus, Ecuador's TV Assault, Brazil's Coup Reflection, and US Moon Lander Mission: A Global Perspective
5 hours ago
Iowa Caucus, Ecuador's TV Assault, Brazil's Coup Reflection, and US Moon Lander Mission: A Global Perspective
Football Legend Ronaldo Nazario Admits Unfamiliarity with Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli
37 mins ago
Football Legend Ronaldo Nazario Admits Unfamiliarity with Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli
A Week in Images: Capturing the Pulse of the Global Stage
1 hour ago
A Week in Images: Capturing the Pulse of the Global Stage
2024 Republican Caucus, Political Turmoil in the Americas, and Moon Mission Challenges
2 hours ago
2024 Republican Caucus, Political Turmoil in the Americas, and Moon Mission Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
13 seconds
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
37 seconds
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
37 seconds
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
2 mins
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
2 mins
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
3 mins
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
4 mins
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
4 mins
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
4 mins
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
9 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app