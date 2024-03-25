Global Immigration Clampdown 2024: Strict Rules in UK, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia

As the phenomenon known as 'Japa' — a mass exodus towards more developed nations — gains momentum, countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia have tightened their immigration policies. These measures, varying from country to country, address concerns ranging from security to economic strain and aim to regulate the influx of immigrants more stringently.

UK: Tighter Controls on Family Immigration

The United Kingdom, traditionally welcoming to foreign health workers and caregivers, has revised its immigration requirements significantly. James Cleverly, the UK Home Office Secretary, declared that these professionals could no longer bring their families with them, aiming to reduce the immigrant population. Furthermore, as of January 1, 2024, the UK has restricted dependents on student visas, with exceptions only for research postgraduates.

Canada: Caps and Restrictions

Canada, known for its immigrant-friendly policies, has introduced a cap on immigrants and foreign students to counteract immigration pressures. Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced that starting May 1, restrictions would apply to temporary foreign worker permits and limit the number of temporary residents. Additionally, changes to the post-graduation work program (PGWP) for international students, effective February 15, 2024, further tighten these controls.

Australia and Saudi Arabia: Specialized Criteria

Australia has unveiled stricter visa programs for foreign students, including increased English language requirements and the potential suspension of universities from recruiting foreign students if they violate regulations. Similarly, Saudi Arabia has set new expertise criteria for its Special Talent Residency visa, focusing on fields such as scientific research, healthcare, and renewable energy among others, to attract qualified immigrants.

These policy shifts reflect a global trend towards stricter immigration controls, influenced by various factors including economic pressures and housing shortages. As countries adjust their immigration policies, the impact on global migration patterns will be significant, potentially altering the demographic landscape and affecting international relations and global workforce dynamics.