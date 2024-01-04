Global Events and Regional Weather Shape UK Grain Market in Early 2024

The grain markets, particularly those relating to feed wheat, have observed various influences due to global and regional events early in 2024. In the UK, exceedingly damp autumn and winter conditions have hampered planting, indirectly boosting grain prices. Despite this, the limited demand has held UK ex-farm feed wheat prices at a steady £180/t.

Regional Variance in Spot Prices

Spot prices for UK feed wheat on 3rd January 2024 exhibited regional disparities, with prices ranging from £166/t in Kent to £192/t in Northumberland. Milling wheat continues to command a significant premium over feed wheat, averaging £248.5/t. The short-term outlook for the UK wheat market aligns with the global trends observed over the Christmas period.

Global Wheat Futures

Chicago wheat futures, which enjoyed a surge at the end of 2023, have seen a slight dip. This is reflected in the UK feed wheat futures for the May 2024 contract, which opened at £194.35/t on 3rd January, a decrease of £3.15/t from the previous week.

Impact of Global Events

Global grain markets have received some uplift after the cargo vessel Vyssos was damaged by a Russian mine, potentially affecting grain transport and supply. The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) theorizes that the escalating conflict in the Black Sea region and the planting lags in Western Europe might bolster grain prices in the near term. However, global demand for European wheat remains weak, which may limit any price hikes.

Forecast for 2024

The EU’s Mars crop forecasting service reports that excessive wet conditions have disrupted late sowing activities, especially for soft wheat in Northern France and neighboring regions. This could lead to an increased area of spring cereals. The levy board predicts steady prices and a tighter EU new-crop outlook. CRM Agri suggests that a reduction in global wheat stocks could offer some price support during 2024, as the USDA forecasts the 2023-24 ending stocks at a multi-year low. Support may also come from a potential rise in demand from China, whose crop conditions have been affected by rainfall. The USDA estimates China’s wheat imports for the 2023-24 crop year at 12.5 million tonnes.