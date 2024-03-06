Global Covid-19 Recovery Funds Miss Mark on Climate Adaptation, Oxford Study Reveals

Recent research spearheaded by University of Oxford's Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment has unveiled a significant shortfall in global Covid-19 recovery spending towards climate adaptation and resilience. Lead author Alexandra Sadler and her team discovered that merely 10% of allocated funds directly support climate adaptation efforts, with an increase to 27% when considering indirect impacts. In contrast, nearly 28% of the spending could inadvertently undermine adaptation by promoting non-resilient infrastructure, highlighting a missed opportunity for governments to 'build back better' in the wake of the pandemic.

Unpacking the Allocation of Covid-19 Recovery Spending

The study, published in Nature Sustainability, showcases the most detailed taxonomy for climate resilience and adaptation financing to date. Analysis of government 'recovery' investment from March 2020 to December 2021, using data from the Global Recovery Observatory, reveals that only between US$279-334 billion (9.7-11.1%) of the US$3 trillion recovery spend directly fosters adaptation to current or expected climate change impacts. This includes initiatives like disaster preparedness and green retrofitting. The research also identifies policy types capable of delivering 'triple benefits' for adaptation, climate mitigation, and economic recovery, such as natural infrastructure investment, green worker retraining, and clean energy infrastructure development.

Challenges in Building Climate Resilience

Dr Brian O'Callaghan and Dr Nicola Ranger, co-authors of the study, emphasize the economic rationale behind bolstering resilience to climate shocks. They argue for a comprehensive overhaul in policymaker perspectives on adaptation and resilience, advocating for enhanced education and decision-making tools. The study critiques the disparity between government rhetoric on 'building back better' and the reality of recovery spending, suggesting that in many instances, efforts may have inadvertently 'built back worse' in terms of climate adaptation. Furthermore, the paper contrasts spending on climate change mitigation with adaptation, finding a threefold higher expenditure on the former, despite the critical need for both.

Reassessing Priorities for Future Resilience

The research underscores the dangerous misconception that prioritizing adaptation equates to relinquishing efforts on emissions reduction. Dr Ranger stresses the urgency of investing in resilience amidst escalating climate change impacts, alongside continuing emissions reduction efforts. The study concludes with a call to action for a significant reevaluation of recovery spending priorities, advocating for a more balanced approach that equally emphasizes mitigation and adaptation. Dr Fulvia Marotta highlights the alarming implications of current government spending trends on climate adaptation and resilience, urging for a recalibration of priorities in global recovery plans to address the glaring imbalance between expenditure and political rhetoric favoring mitigation over adaptation.

As the world grapples with the dual challenges of recovering from a global pandemic and confronting climate change, this study presents a crucial reflection on the opportunities missed and the urgent need for a strategic pivot towards integrating adaptation and resilience into future recovery efforts. The findings serve as a wake-up call for policymakers worldwide to reassess and realign their approaches, ensuring that resilience against climate shocks is built into the very fabric of our recovery strategies, thereby safeguarding our collective future against the impending threats posed by climate change.