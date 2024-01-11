Glenfinnan Viaduct Crowned UK’s Top Film Location: A Virgin Media O2 Survey

The Glenfinnan Viaduct, a 21-arch, 30-metre-high railway structure nestled in the Scottish Highlands, which served as a majestic backdrop in the Harry Potter film series, has been crowned the UK’s top film location by holidaymakers, as per a survey conducted by Virgin Media O2. Known for its first appearance in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’, the Viaduct continues to magnetize fans worldwide, recording a record visitor count in 2023.

UK’s Favourite Film Locations

Highclere Castle in Hampshire, the stately setting for ‘Downton Abbey’, and Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, from ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ claimed the second and third spots, respectively. Notable mentions also include The Notting Hill Bookshop, which served as an inspiration for the movie ‘Notting Hill,’ and Honeysuckle Cottage in Surrey, the muse behind the cozy cottage in ‘The Holiday.’ The list also features The Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, recently seen in ‘Batman,’ and The Duke of Albany in London, from the cult classic ‘Shaun of the Dead.’

Film Locations: Tourism Drivers

The survey paints an intriguing picture of film locations as intense tourism drivers. A quarter of Brits, it seems, would rather visit a film site over family or friends. Social media, too, plays a significant role in swaying travel preferences, with 28% of Brits influenced by digital posts contrasted against 23% by friend recommendations. The trend of documenting visits by capturing photographs or reenacting scenes has gained traction, with some enthusiasts even risking fines for the perfect shot.

Search Trends and Festive Connections

Google Trends data reveals a surge in ‘film locations’ searches during the festive season. This spike aligns with the widespread desire to visit places featured in beloved Christmas films, further cementing the impact of cinematic representations on travel choices. It’s clear that the charm of these iconic film locations continues to captivate audiences, influencing travel plans, and shaping the tourism landscape.