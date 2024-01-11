en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Glenfinnan Viaduct Crowned UK’s Top Film Location: A Virgin Media O2 Survey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Glenfinnan Viaduct Crowned UK’s Top Film Location: A Virgin Media O2 Survey

The Glenfinnan Viaduct, a 21-arch, 30-metre-high railway structure nestled in the Scottish Highlands, which served as a majestic backdrop in the Harry Potter film series, has been crowned the UK’s top film location by holidaymakers, as per a survey conducted by Virgin Media O2. Known for its first appearance in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’, the Viaduct continues to magnetize fans worldwide, recording a record visitor count in 2023.

UK’s Favourite Film Locations

Highclere Castle in Hampshire, the stately setting for ‘Downton Abbey’, and Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, from ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ claimed the second and third spots, respectively. Notable mentions also include The Notting Hill Bookshop, which served as an inspiration for the movie ‘Notting Hill,’ and Honeysuckle Cottage in Surrey, the muse behind the cozy cottage in ‘The Holiday.’ The list also features The Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, recently seen in ‘Batman,’ and The Duke of Albany in London, from the cult classic ‘Shaun of the Dead.’

Film Locations: Tourism Drivers

The survey paints an intriguing picture of film locations as intense tourism drivers. A quarter of Brits, it seems, would rather visit a film site over family or friends. Social media, too, plays a significant role in swaying travel preferences, with 28% of Brits influenced by digital posts contrasted against 23% by friend recommendations. The trend of documenting visits by capturing photographs or reenacting scenes has gained traction, with some enthusiasts even risking fines for the perfect shot.

Search Trends and Festive Connections

Google Trends data reveals a surge in ‘film locations’ searches during the festive season. This spike aligns with the widespread desire to visit places featured in beloved Christmas films, further cementing the impact of cinematic representations on travel choices. It’s clear that the charm of these iconic film locations continues to captivate audiences, influencing travel plans, and shaping the tourism landscape.

0
Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
7 mins ago
Ngapali Beach: A Paradise Lost to Myanmar's Civil Strife
Ngapali Beach, a slice of paradise nestled in the southern part of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, is grappling with significant economic hardship. Known for its powdery white sands and azure waters, this once-thriving tourist hotspot is now eerily quiet, its vitality sapped by the country’s ongoing civil strife. The Impact of Civil Unrest The military coup
Ngapali Beach: A Paradise Lost to Myanmar's Civil Strife
Samoa's Shift in Time: An Unheralded Journey and Current Politics
2 hours ago
Samoa's Shift in Time: An Unheralded Journey and Current Politics
Jet2 Passengers Stranded in Sofia After Unexpected Flight Diversion
3 hours ago
Jet2 Passengers Stranded in Sofia After Unexpected Flight Diversion
Singapore Enhances Wheelchair Mobility with Barrier-Free Routes on OneMap App
1 hour ago
Singapore Enhances Wheelchair Mobility with Barrier-Free Routes on OneMap App
Electrifying Journey: Perth Family to Tour Australia in an EV Towing a Solar-Powered Caravan
2 hours ago
Electrifying Journey: Perth Family to Tour Australia in an EV Towing a Solar-Powered Caravan
Disney Reintroduces Popular Features to Enhance Park Experience
2 hours ago
Disney Reintroduces Popular Features to Enhance Park Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
1 min
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
3 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
4 mins
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
5 mins
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
8 mins
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
11 mins
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
12 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
14 mins
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
16 mins
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app