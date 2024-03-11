Glasgow's M8 Illuminated by Mary Ellen Carrol's Climate Art: A COP26 Legacy

Mary Ellen Carrol, a renowned New York-based conceptual artist and activist, has made a significant mark on Glasgow's skyline with her 'indestructible language' installation.

This striking piece, featuring the enigmatic message 'IT IS GREEN THINKS NATURE EVEN IN THE DARK,' stands tall beside Junction 21 of the M8, Scotland's busiest motorway, engaging millions of passersby since its unveiling in time for the 2021 UN climate conference, COP26. The artwork not only highlights the pressing issue of the climate crisis but also embodies a call to action for environmental activism and economic transformation.

Art Meets Activism

Constructed from lead-free glass and filled with neon, the installation's three-meter-tall letters cast a vivid red glow across the city, especially visible at night from various landmarks. The brainchild of Carroll, 'indestructible language' was initially conceived in 2006 and found its way to Glasgow after a journey through New Jersey and a revival for COP26.

Each segment of the message conveys a layered meaning, from the urgency of acknowledging the climate emergency ('IT IS') to the universal impact of the crisis ('EVEN') and the role of human reasoning in combatting it ('THINKS'). Carroll's six months of deliberation on the wording reflect her intent to provoke thought and action through the power of art.

Strategic Placement and Support

The installation's strategic location atop The Schoolhouse in Kinning Park maximizes its visibility, ensuring that the message reaches as wide an audience as possible, including COP26 delegates. Fabricated locally in Scotland by Solas Neon and running entirely on renewable energy, the project supports local businesses while minimizing its environmental impact.

Despite initial plans for a UN building installation in New York falling through, Glasgow's historical commitment to green spaces and its forward-thinking stance on climate action provided a fitting backdrop for Carroll's work, turning the city into an enduring symbol of climate awareness.

Legacy and Impact

Today, 'indestructible language' stands as a testament to Glasgow's role in the global climate movement, encouraging residents and visitors alike to ponder their relationship with nature and their part in the fight against climate change. As the installation becomes a permanent feature of Glasgow's architectural tapestry, it continues to inspire dialogue and action towards a sustainable future.

Carroll hopes that the sign will encourage Glaswegians and others to keep questioning and interpreting the message, ensuring that the conversation around climate change remains vibrant and urgent.

Through 'indestructible language,' Mary Ellen Carroll has not only contributed a striking visual landmark to Glasgow's cityscape but has also embedded a powerful message of environmental responsibility and hope. As the sign glows against the night sky, it serves as a constant reminder of the delicate balance between human activity and nature's endurance, urging us to think green, even in the dark.