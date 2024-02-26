Glasgow's Fashion Influencer Carla Kent Strikes Gold with Versatile ASOS Co-ord Set

When Carla Kent, a 27-year-old makeup artist and burgeoning fashion influencer from the bustling city of Glasgow, stumbled upon a leopard print co-ord set on ASOS, she might not have anticipated the wave of adoration it would spark. Known affectionately to her 131,000 Instagram followers as 'your petite curvy bestie,' Kent has carved a niche for herself by navigating the fashion world with an eye for flattering outfits for curvy figures. Her latest discovery, an £18 leopard print shorts paired with a £22 mesh cardigan, has not only captivated her audience but also underscored the seamless blend of accessibility and style in today's fashion landscape.

Advertisment

A Fashionable Find

Carla's knack for uncovering gems in the vast sea of online retail is not just a testament to her fashion sensibility but also to the evolving inclusivity in the industry. The co-ord set, celebrated for its versatility and year-round appeal, is available in sizes ranging from XS to L, accommodating UK sizes 4 through 18. According to Kent, the key to achieving the perfect fit, especially for the top, is to size down, a tip that has resonated with her followers seeking advice on how to navigate sizing charts online.

Beyond Instagram

Advertisment

Carla Kent's influence stretches far beyond her Instagram feed. She is a prominent figure in 'The Agency: Unfiltered,' a reality show aired on BBC Scotland that delves into the lives of individuals at Scotland's largest influencer agency, Aquarius Creative. Now in its second season, the show has amassed over 1 million streams, a milestone its creators attribute to the genuine depiction of the influencing world. This platform has provided Kent with an opportunity to showcase her personality and fashion philosophy to a broader audience, further cementing her status as a fashion influencer to watch.

The Impact of Authenticity

In a digital age where the authenticity of social media personalities is often questioned, Carla Kent's transparent and relatable approach to fashion influence stands out. Her ability to share her fashion journey, complete with the highs and lows of finding clothing that celebrates curvy figures, has struck a chord with many. This connection is perhaps what makes her recommendation of the ASOS co-ord set so compelling. It's not just about the clothes; it's about the message of body positivity and self-love that they represent. Kent's journey and influence underscore the changing dynamics of fashion, where inclusivity and accessibility are no longer afterthoughts but priorities.