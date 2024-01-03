Glasgow City Council: Guidelines for Christmas Tree Disposal and Recycling

As the festive cheer of the holiday season subsides, Glasgow City Council has issued guidelines for the disposal and recycling of real Christmas trees. The directives, aimed at environmentally responsible waste management, have been carefully tailored to accommodate different situations that residents may face.

Guidance for Brown Bin Permit Holders

Residents who have a brown bin permit have been instructed to cut their Christmas trees into pieces that can comfortably fit into their bins. These will then be collected kerbside, adhering to the usual bin collection schedules. However, special arrangements have been made for those whose collection dates coincide with Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, and January 2. The council will provide these residents with alternative collection dates through a communication leaflet.

Alternative Disposal Options

For those residents who do not have a brown bin permit or who prefer another disposal method, the council has designated several tree recycling drop-off locations. These locations will accept trees from January 3 to January 31, 2024. The locations include Pollok Country Park, Alexandra Park, Kelvingrove Park, and Mansfield Park. The latter is a new addition to the list and will begin accepting trees from January 5, 2024.

Pedestrianized Kelvingrove Park

Residents should note that Kelvingrove Park is a pedestrianized area. Therefore, those opting to drop off their trees at this location will need to park their vehicles nearby and walk to the drop-off point. The council urges residents to recycle responsibly, ensuring a green start to the new year.