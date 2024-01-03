Glasgow Aims to Become Europe’s Largest IoT Innovation Hub

In an ambitious move to establish Glasgow as Europe’s premier Internet of Things (IoT) innovation hub, a new initiative has been rolled out. The collaboration, a joint venture between the UK Government, Glasgow City Council, and the Smart Things Accelerator Centre (STAC), is set to inject a substantial investment of 2.5 million into the project.

Transforming Skypark

The funding, bolstered by 257,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will be channeled into the creation of a 250-desk office space, named ‘thebeyond,’ at SkyPark in Finnieston. The plan is to bring up to 100 companies under one roof by the end of 2024. The focus will be on a spectrum of groundbreaking technologies such as drones, robots, IoT, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, medical technology, and clean technology.

Backing from Industry Executives

Key industry executives from leading companies like Dyson, Plexus, Meta, Blackberry, Motorola, and Volvo Cars have thrown their weight behind the initiative. Paul Wilson, co-founder and chief executive of STAC, expressed his faith in Glasgow’s potential to evolve into a leading tech cluster, attracting global investment, and harnessing local talent and innovation from universities.

Glasgow’s Tech Future

Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars chief executive, and STAC advisory board member highlighted the importance of technology innovation for companies like Meta. Glasgow City Council’s deputy leader, Councillor Ricky Bell, underlined the collaboration’s role in transforming Glasgow into a technology-driven city, reaping benefits for its residents, and positioning Glasgow on the global tech stage. The project’s goal is to empower local startups to develop their technologies and compete on an international pedestal, with the prospect of creating new jobs and careers in the tech sector.