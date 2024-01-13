Girls Outshine Boys in UK Academics, Except for Mathematics: Cambridge Study

Cambridge University Press & Assessment’s comprehensive study has laid bare a trend that has long been discussed in the corridors of education: girls in the UK consistently outperform boys acadically, from primary school all the way to university. This groundbreaking research, which stands unrivaled in its detailed analysis of various educational stages, harnessed open-access data on student attainment to uncover a compelling narrative. Female students not only fulfill but often surpass academic expectations from early education, starting even before the age of seven. This trend of higher academic success among girls continues unabated into higher education, where a larger proportion are awarded first-class degrees.

Mathematics: The Exception

However, the study sheds light on an exception to this rule – mathematics. Here, boys consistently outperform girls, particularly at the highest levels of achievement, spanning early education to A-levels. Further, the research reveals that boys are more likely to select subjects related to sciences, classical studies, technology, and business starting at the GCSE level.

Girls Lead in Medicine and Dentistry

In stark contrast, the fields of Medicine and Dentistry at the university level are predominantly populated by female students. Despite the upheaval caused by educational qualification reforms and the disruptions triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, these ingrained patterns of gender-based academic performance have remained unchanged.

Implications and Future Directions

The study’s lead, Matthew Carroll, posits that gender gaps in attainment may be influenced by teacher assessments, which tend to favor girls. Despite their academic prowess, young women continue to be underrepresented in STEM fields, prompting concerns about their future in the labor market. While girls outshine boys academically up to age 21, this advantage does not necessarily equate to equal opportunities, pay, or skill utilization in employment. Carroll underscores the need to understand why girls are less inclined to pursue certain STEM subjects and to critically evaluate the effectiveness of current equality initiatives in education and the workforce.