Girls Aloud Set for TV Return on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Finale After 14 Years

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is gearing up for an unforgettable series finale, featuring the first television performance in over a decade by UK's beloved girl group, Girls Aloud. Scheduled for April, this special appearance marks a significant moment for both the show and the band, celebrating decades of entertainment and heralding a new chapter for Girls Aloud.

Advertisment

Historic Reunion and Commemorative Tour

Girls Aloud, comprising Cheryl Cole, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, and Nadine Coyle, reformed in 2023 after the tragic loss of bandmate Sarah Harding to cancer in 2021. Their performance on Saturday Night Takeaway not only serves as a poignant tribute to Harding but also kicks off their much-anticipated reunion tour, The Girls Aloud Show, commencing in May. This marks their return to the stage since their last tour in 2013, underscoring the enduring legacy and resilience of the group. Additionally, the band has been announced as headliners for Brighton Pride, further solidifying their comeback.

Ant and Dec's Hiatus and Future Projects

Advertisment

The finale of Saturday Night Takeaway is not just significant for Girls Aloud but also for hosts Ant and Dec, as the show goes on hiatus to allow the duo to focus on personal commitments. With Ant expecting his first child, the break aims to provide them with time to recharge and devote attention to their families. Despite the hiatus, the pair will maintain their presence on television, continuing their exclusive partnership with ITV and hosting other popular shows such as I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain's Got Talent, and Limitless Win.

Legacy and Anticipation

The upcoming performance by Girls Aloud on Saturday Night Takeaway is more than a musical act; it's a celebration of friendship, resilience, and the healing power of music. Their return to television, coupled with their forthcoming tour, highlights the group's lasting impact on the music industry and their fans. As viewers and fans alike anticipate this historic television moment, it's clear that both Girls Aloud and Ant and Dec are embarking on exciting new chapters in their careers, promising more entertainment, laughter, and, most importantly, cherished memories.