Giovanni Pernice Gains Michelle Visage's Support Amid Amanda Abbington Strictly Feud

Giovanni Pernice is receiving backing from Michelle Visage in the wake of his publicized disagreement with Amanda Abbington over his training methods on Strictly Come Dancing. The 33-year-old dance professional, who found himself at the center of controversy, showcased solidarity with Visage, a former co-star, amidst allegations of a 'militant' teaching style purportedly leading to Abbington's mid-series departure and subsequent PTSD claims.

Advertisment

Feud Background and Support

Last year, Giovanni Pernice's partnership with Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing ended abruptly when Abbington exited the show, citing 'personal reasons.' Subsequent reports surfaced about her seeking footage of their rehearsals and expressing distress over her experience, which she believed contributed to her PTSD. Amidst this turmoil, Michelle Visage, who danced with Giovanni in the 2019 series and has since maintained a close friendship with him, stepped in as a substitute for Lauren Oakley in Pernice's Let Me Entertain You tour. This move demonstrated visible support for Giovanni during a tumultuous time, further highlighted by a warm Instagram video where Pernice thanked Visage for her involvement.

Giovanni's Response and Public Perception

Advertisment

The feud took a public turn when Giovanni addressed the situation on The Mirror's Invite Only podcast, expressing regret over how things unfolded with Abbington and emphasizing his commitment to perfection out of care for his dance partners. The controversy has sparked a debate within the Strictly Come Dancing community about the pressures and expectations placed on contestants and professional dancers. With the BBC declaring the matter closed and moving on, public interest remains high, as fans and critics alike dissect the dynamics of Giovanni's teaching approach and its impact on his dance partners.

Implications for Future Seasons

This situation casts a spotlight on the rigorous demands of competitive dance shows and the mental health of participants. As Giovanni Pernice continues his professional endeavors, with significant support from figures like Michelle Visage, the incident with Amanda Abbington invites a broader conversation about the balance between striving for excellence and ensuring the well-being of all involved in high-stakes entertainment environments. The outcome of this feud may influence how future Strictly Come Dancing seasons address participant support, training methodologies, and the overall culture within the show.