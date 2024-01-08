en English
Fashion

Gillian Anderson’s Bold Fashion Statement at Golden Globes 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
The 2024 Golden Globes saw a potent fashion statement from Gillian Anderson, a star celebrated for her role in “Sex Education.” Anderson surfaced in a distinctive cream gown, its surface meticulously adorned with embroidered yonis. The dress, a testament to Anderson’s bold approach to women’s bodies and menopause, echoed the spirit of her wellness brand, G Spot.

Dress that Speaks Volumes

The cream dress, which Anderson donned, was a collaboration with her wellness brand. Each yoni, delicately embroidered with white thread, required an impressive three-and-a-half hours of craftsmanship. The dress, beyond being a fashion statement, was a significant investment of over 150 hours of embroidery.

Adding an element of practicality to the high-style ensemble, the dress was designed with pockets. A detail that not only amplifies comfort but also subtly challenges the norms of women’s fashion.

Unveiling Hidden Tattoos

Anderson’s fashion statement wasn’t confined to her dress alone. She unveiled her tattoos – one on her wrist and the other on her foot – as she showcased her ensemble during the event. The tattoos, much like her dress, added another layer to her intriguing persona.

More than Fashion

Beyond the realm of fashion, Anderson engaged in insightful conversations about her acting career. She reflected on her portrayal of the polarizing figure of Margaret Thatcher in the acclaimed series, “The Crown.” Describing the series as “exceptional,” Anderson delved into Thatcher’s divisive legacy in British politics, showing her profound understanding of the characters she portrays.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

