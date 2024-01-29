Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway at the Jacquemus Fashion Show

Supermodel Gigi Hadid returned to the catwalk with a dazzling display of style and confidence at the Jacquemus Fashion Show in Paris, marking her first runway appearance since October. The 28-year-old fashion icon turned heads with a cream coat featuring puffed shoulders, complemented by a matching cream handbag and gold jewelry. This captivating appearance marks a significant moment in Hadid's career, following a deliberate reduction in her runway participation since becoming a mother in 2020.

Hadid's Striking Return

Walking the runway in a glittering two-piece suit, Hadid opened Jacquemus' SS24 show titled 'Les Sculptures' in the South of France with a grandeur that reminded spectators of her prowess on the catwalk. This event marked her first runway appearance for the year 2024 and successfully set the tone for the fashion trends to follow.

Gigi and Bradley Cooper's Relationship

Apart from her runway comeback, Hadid was in the limelight for her confirmed relationship with renowned actor Bradley Cooper. The pair were recently spotted together in London, adding fuel to the speculation about their romantic involvement. This revelation has added another layer of interest to Hadid's public life, complementing her professional triumphs with personal fulfillment.

Celebrities Galore at the Fashion Show

The fashion event was not just about Hadid's return. Other stars graced the occasion with their distinctive fashion choices. Kylie Jenner, for instance, turned heads in a skin-tight red mini dress that echoed the Eighties-inspired look. Julia Roberts and Kristin Davis, on the other hand, chose chic, coordinated suits, emphasizing their individual style statements. The confluence of these celebrities at the event made it a true spectacle, highlighting the latest trends and each star's unique impact on the fashion scene.