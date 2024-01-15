Ghost Town Winter: The Impact of Second Home Ownership in Tenby

The charming seaside town of Tenby in Pembrokeshire, Wales, is facing a unique challenge that's diminishing its vibrancy during the winter months. A growing trend of second home ownership is causing concern among locals, with one in four properties in the town center being second homes, left deserted during the off-season. This trend is contributing to a 'ghost town' atmosphere, exacerbating a shortage of affordable housing for residents, and particularly impacting young people.

Second Homes: A Silent Issue

The issue of second home ownership in Tenby became glaringly evident during the coronavirus lockdown. The usually bustling town bore a deserted look, even when residents gathered to clap for NHS workers, highlighting the high number of holiday homes. With around 25% of properties in the town serving as holiday homes, the annual influx of over two million visitors has become a double-edged sword for the town's 5,000 residents. While it boosts the local economy during the peak seasons, the off-peak periods see the town fall into unsettling quietude, with closed shops, boarded-up fishing huts, and empty car parks.

The Impact on Local Economy and Housing

This high rate of second home ownership is not just affecting the town's vibrancy, but is also putting undue pressure on local businesses. The winter months, when most second homes lay vacant, see local hotels and businesses struggle to keep afloat. The shortage of affordable housing, a direct consequence of this trend, is pushing young residents out, further contributing to the town's winter desolation.

Addressing the Second Home Conundrum

To mitigate these concerns, Pembrokeshire County Council has taken a bold step. Starting April 1, a new 200% council tax premium on second homes will be implemented, aimed at bringing long-term empty properties back into use and increasing the supply of affordable housing. This move aligns with broader efforts across UK seaside towns to manage the impact of second home ownership on local communities and housing markets, making Tenby a case study in managing the delicate balance between tourism and local community needs.