Gerry Constable: A Lifelong Commitment to Service Honoured

In the quiet, unassuming town of North Hailsham, a beacon of kindness and dedication shines brightly. Gerry Constable, an 80-year-old community stalwart, has been recognized with a British Empire Medal in the King's New Year Honours. The significant honour marks Gerry's lifelong commitment to volunteering and her unwavering service to the communities of Hailsham and Eastbourne.

A Lifetime of Service

Raised in Croydon, Gerry's journey of service began early. Leaving grammar school, she embarked on a career in offices before joining her life with Trevor, a member of the armed forces. Their union took her around the globe, embedding in her a sense of adaptability and a broadened worldview. Upon their return to the UK, Gerry balanced raising a family with work at the Lewes District Council.

Her commitment to helping others led her to train as an alcohol and bereavement counsellor, skills she later applied at St Wilfrid's Hospice. Even a work-related injury at a school for disabled children didn't deter Gerry. Instead, she transitioned to the care industry, assisting dementia patients and those battling drug addiction until her retirement.

Unwavering Commitment

Gerry's retirement didn't signal a slowdown. Joining the Hailsham Lions, she served as Projects and Liaison Officer, her energy seemingly inexhaustible. Her selfless nature and commitment to helping others without seeking recognition or thanks have become her trademark. A relative, who nominated Gerry, revealed these qualities, highlighting her strength of character.

Recognition and Appreciation

Today, Gerry's tireless efforts have been recognized on a national level, with the British Empire Medal honour. She now eagerly awaits the official ceremony for her medal presentation, coordinated by the Lord Lieutenant of Sussex' Office. Even in the face of this recognition, Gerry continues to encourage others to volunteer, advocating for the benefits that active community involvement offers.

In North Hailsham and beyond, the story of Gerry Constable serves as a poignant reminder of the power of selflessness, dedication, and the immeasurable impact of lifelong volunteer service.