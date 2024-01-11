Gensler Taps John Badman to Steer Residential Practice in UK and Europe

Renowned architectural giant, Gensler, has further cemented its commitment to growth within the residential sector by appointing John Badman as the head of this division for UK and Europe. Badman, with his extensive expertise in build-to-rent projects, transitions from his previous role as the head of residential at CallisonRTKL’s London branch to steer Gensler’s residential business towards new horizons.

A Strategic Emphasis on Residential

John Badman’s recruitment is a clear indication of Gensler’s strategic focus on expanding its residential practice. With his academic credentials from the University of Westminster and the University of Nottingham and a significant professional stint at Assael Architecture, Badman is equipped to navigate the company through the dynamic terrain of residential design. His experience of over 20 years is deemed instrumental in shaping the future of residential design, incorporating emerging living trends such as co-living, senior living, and student housing.

Badman’s Vision for Gensler

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role at Gensler, Badman highlighted the unique positioning of the firm in the market. He aspires to serve the lifestyle residential investment sector with collaborative and value-creating design approaches. This strategic direction aligns with the key industry trends highlighted in Gensler’s 2024 Design Forecast report, particularly the shift towards multi-use lifestyle districts.

Confidence in Leadership

Duncan Swinhoe, Gensler’s managing principal, exuded confidence in Badman’s capabilities. He believes that Badman’s years of experience and adept knowledge will be pivotal in taking the company’s residential design practice to new heights. The collaboration between Gensler and Badman is set to redefine living and extend build-to-rent operations in the European market, promising innovative solutions in the residential sector.