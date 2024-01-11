en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Gensler Taps John Badman to Steer Residential Practice in UK and Europe

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Gensler Taps John Badman to Steer Residential Practice in UK and Europe

Renowned architectural giant, Gensler, has further cemented its commitment to growth within the residential sector by appointing John Badman as the head of this division for UK and Europe. Badman, with his extensive expertise in build-to-rent projects, transitions from his previous role as the head of residential at CallisonRTKL’s London branch to steer Gensler’s residential business towards new horizons.

A Strategic Emphasis on Residential

John Badman’s recruitment is a clear indication of Gensler’s strategic focus on expanding its residential practice. With his academic credentials from the University of Westminster and the University of Nottingham and a significant professional stint at Assael Architecture, Badman is equipped to navigate the company through the dynamic terrain of residential design. His experience of over 20 years is deemed instrumental in shaping the future of residential design, incorporating emerging living trends such as co-living, senior living, and student housing.

Badman’s Vision for Gensler

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role at Gensler, Badman highlighted the unique positioning of the firm in the market. He aspires to serve the lifestyle residential investment sector with collaborative and value-creating design approaches. This strategic direction aligns with the key industry trends highlighted in Gensler’s 2024 Design Forecast report, particularly the shift towards multi-use lifestyle districts.

Confidence in Leadership

Duncan Swinhoe, Gensler’s managing principal, exuded confidence in Badman’s capabilities. He believes that Badman’s years of experience and adept knowledge will be pivotal in taking the company’s residential design practice to new heights. The collaboration between Gensler and Badman is set to redefine living and extend build-to-rent operations in the European market, promising innovative solutions in the residential sector.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Bankers Challenge FCA's Deregulation Measures, Advocate for Better Executive Pay to Revitalize UK Stock Market
Investment bankers in London’s financial district have cast doubts on the efficacy of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) proposed measures to deregulate and reinvigorate the UK’s stock market. The bankers argue that merely cutting regulatory burdens will not make the London stock market more attractive for new listings. This skepticism emerges amidst the Chancellor’s concerted
Bankers Challenge FCA's Deregulation Measures, Advocate for Better Executive Pay to Revitalize UK Stock Market
Unravelling India's Highway Fatality Crisis: Causes and Solutions
3 mins ago
Unravelling India's Highway Fatality Crisis: Causes and Solutions
Bristol Defies UK Property Slump, Emerges as Top Housing Market
4 mins ago
Bristol Defies UK Property Slump, Emerges as Top Housing Market
Finance Sector Awaits Quarterly Earnings Reports: Implications and Expectations
2 mins ago
Finance Sector Awaits Quarterly Earnings Reports: Implications and Expectations
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
2 mins ago
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
3 mins ago
Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
39 seconds
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
50 seconds
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
1 min
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
1 min
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
2 mins
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
2 mins
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
2 mins
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
2 mins
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
2 mins
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
10 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app