Generous Community Donation Fuels Charity's Efforts to Feed Fishguard's Youth

The Fishguard-based charity, Point, has been bolstered by a generous donation exceeding £400 from the local community. This funding breathes life into their mission of providing healthy hot meals for young individuals in north Pembrokeshire. The contribution was made possible by the combined efforts of the local history group Ein Hanes and Theatr Gwaun, a town theatre, following a collaborative fundraising event.

Addressing the Escalating Cost of Living

Zoe Davies, the head of Point, underlined the significance of the donation, citing how the rising cost of living has put a strain on some youngsters. The financial turbulence has rendered even the heavily subsidized meal price of 25p at the Old Printworks center burdensome, leading to the decision to offer meals free of charge. Now, a single £5 donation can cover the cost of a meal for as many as 25 young individuals.

Boosting Youth Activities Amidst Financial Crisis

Point, nestled at the Old Printworks, Parc-y-Shwt, is actively seeking additional donations. These funds will not only sustain the free meal service but also support weekend and holiday activities for local youth. The charity has observed an unfortunate trend: the current financial crisis has left families unable to afford or find time for children's activities.

Supporting the Youth of the Area

Representatives from Ein Hanes and Theatr Gwaun expressed their satisfaction in backing the youth of the area. They hope their contributions will inspire others to follow suit. Donations to Point can be made through their website, by phone, or via email, inviting everyone to join the cause.