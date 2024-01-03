en English
Generation Anxiety: Middle-Aged UK Homeowners Fear Mortgage Repayments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
A recent study by Just Group brings into focus the financial anxiety of homeowners in the UK, particularly those between 42 and 58 years old. Coined ‘Generation Anxiety’, a significant 27% of these homeowners fear they will still be shouldering mortgage payments past the state pension age of 67. The series of reports reveal a worrying trend of financial insecurity, with 13% certain they won’t gather sufficient funds to clear their mortgage, while an additional 14% are plagued by uncertainty regarding their ability to do so.

Increasing Borrowing Costs Fuelling Anxiety

One of the primary factors contributing to this worry is the increase in borrowing costs. The burden of mortgage repayments has become a contentious issue, causing both concern and unease among many middle-aged homeowners. This worrying trend highlights the financial strain many are under, with the prospect of repaying their mortgage in full by the state pension age seeming increasingly unlikely.

Rate Cuts by Banks: A Silver Lining?

In a turn of events, however, HSBC, Halifax, and Barclays have announced rate cuts on selected fixed mortgage deals. HSBC’s cuts extend to residential and buy-to-let home loans, including first-time buyers, international residential remortgage, and product transfer deals. Halifax has followed suit and cut rates on remortgage products by up to 0.83 percentage points, offering new deals at 75 loan to value or 60 loan to value. Barclays is also cutting selected fixed-rate mortgage deals by up to 0.43 across residential and buy-to-let borrowing for new customers and existing mortgage customers.

Will These Cuts Alleviate Generation Anxiety?

While these cuts may seem like a beacon of hope, analysts have cautioned that mortgage rates may not fall as far as expected, despite inflation falling from a peak of 11.1% to 3.9%. The Bank of England is expected to implement rate cuts six times in 2024, with interest rates anticipated to plunge according to financial market speculations. However, with the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank also expected to cut rates in the coming months, it remains to be seen whether these measures will provide any real relief for the beleaguered ‘Generation Anxiety’.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

