Energy

Gedling Green: Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Housing in the UK

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Gedling Green: Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Housing in the UK

In Nottinghamshire, a revolutionary housing project has seen the light of day, a beacon of the indicative version of the Future Homes Standard. The Gedling Green development, an innovative venture nestling on the historic grounds of the former Gedling Colliery, boasts 33 homes emblematic of energy efficiency and the future of sustainable living.

Bringing the Future Home

The homes in Gedling Green are not your typical residential offerings. Each one is equipped with advanced features such as air source heat pumps, solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, and superior insulation. These properties are fully electrified, primed to be zero-carbon in use once the national electricity grid completes its decarbonization journey.

A Step Towards Sustainable Housing

The new Housing and Communities Minister, Baroness Penn, endorsed these cutting-edge homes during her visit. She lauded the project, emphasizing its alignment with the UK’s ambitious Net Zero by 2050 goal. The Gedling Green development thus serves as a testament to the country’s commitment towards sustainable living and carbon neutrality.

Setting New Standards

Tim Beale, CEO of Keepmoat, highlighted the significance of Gedling Green, labeling it as the first UK development to sell homes built to this standard on the open market. Notably, the development includes a sales center designed to educate customers on the energy-saving technologies integrated in the homes, thereby promoting awareness and adoption of sustainable living practices.

The Future Homes Standard, slated to be mandatory in 2025, will necessitate new homes to emit at least 75% less CO2 than homes constructed to the 2013 standards. This stringent requirement ensures that future homes are ‘zero-carbon ready’, aligning with the government’s commitment to Net Zero targets and contributing towards a sustainable future.

Energy United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

