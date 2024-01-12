Gary Goldsmith Defends Sister Carole Middleton Against Depiction in ‘The Crown’

In a recent episode of the “Fact or Fiction” podcast, Gary Goldsmith, the brother of Carole Middleton and uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales, robustly defended his sister against claims of manipulation that have sprung from her depiction in the popular Netflix series ‘The Crown’. Goldsmith expressed shock and disbelief at the characterisation of his sister as a manipulative and calculating individual, urging her to consider legal recourse against the series for its portrayal.

Denouncing The Crown’s Fictional Narrative

Goldsmith took issue with the series for its creative liberties, accusing it of straying into the realm of fantasy and presenting a distorted view of modern royal history. He expressed disappointment with the show’s portrayal of his family, stating that the series has a responsibility to present accurate depictions of real-life individuals and events. He asked why legal action had not been taken against the show’s creators for their misleading narrative.

Defending Family Values and Kate Middleton’s Accomplishments

Goldsmith vehemently denied the portrayal of his family members in the series, insisting on the authenticity of their character and values. He particularly highlighted Kate Middleton’s achievements, including her successful admission to St Andrews University, as a testament to her personal capabilities and dedication, rather than a calculated move orchestrated by her mother.

Highlighting The Middleton Family’s Positive Influence

The Middleton family has been recognized for their role in introducing Prince William to a more traditional family life, a fact that Goldsmith reiterated. He expressed frustration with the negative portrayal of his family in the media and digital platforms, asserting that the Middletons do not operate in the manipulative manner suggested by critics. Goldsmith also touched on the undue emphasis on Kate’s appearance, which he views as inconsistent with the family’s values, instead focusing on integrity and genuine character.