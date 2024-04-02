Gardening Guru Guy Barter Advises on Spring Plant Timing for UK Gardeners

As spring unfurls its green fingers across the UK, gardening aficionados are keenly planning their planting schedules. Key to their success, according to Royal Horticultural Society's chief horticulturalist Guy Barter, is the meticulous timing of planting various plant species. With a focus on the erratic British spring weather, Barter's guidance comes as a beacon for those looking to cultivate flourishing gardens without the setback of late frosts, particularly in the cooler reaches of northern England and Scotland.

Choosing the Right Plants for Spring

Barter's advice is crystal clear: tender plants must bide their time until the frost threat wanes. This cautious approach is particularly crucial during the unpredictable weather of April and May. Yet, for the eager gardener, not all is lost. Hardy plants, including dianthus, primulas, pansies, and viola, are given the green light for early planting. These, along with potted bulbs laid in autumn and shade-loving woodland plants like bergenia and dicentra, can safely take root in the spring soil, promising a vibrant garden as the season progresses.

Preparation for Summer's Display

While frost poses a threat to tender species, Barter encourages gardeners to prepare for summer by engaging with species that thrive in warmer temperatures. Agapanthus, crocosmia, daylilies, and oriental poppies can be divided or purchased now to secure a burst of color in the summer months.