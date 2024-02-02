Gama Aviation Rescues Specialist Aviation Service from Administration

In a significant development for the aviation industry, Specialist Aviation Service, a Gloucestershire-based company known for its indispensable air ambulance services across the South of England, narrowly escaped administration. The company, which orchestrated over 5,000 ambulance flights in 2023, extends its services to Dorset and Somerset, Kent, Surrey and Sussex, Essex and Hearts, East of England, and London.

A Timely Save

The company, grappling with sustained operating losses and unsuccessful solvent sales, found a lifeline in Gama Aviation, an aviation specialist based in Farnborough, Hampshire. Gama Aviation, stepping in at the eleventh hour, acquired the assets of Specialist Aviation Service, thereby salvaging the firm from its imminent demise. This strategic move ensures the continuity of the vital air ambulance operations while offering a fresh lease of life for 182 out of 184 employees who will now shift to Gama Aviation.

Role of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) played an instrumental role in facilitating this deal, aimed at ensuring seamless continuation of air ambulance services. The transaction, a complex one given the heavily regulated nature of the aviation sector, was executed successfully, reflecting the proactiveness and efficiency of the stakeholders involved.

The successful transition of operations comes against the backdrop of a stark surge in company insolvencies in England and Wales. In 2023, a staggering 25,158 firms went bust, marking a 14% increase from 2022 and the highest number since 1993. The rescue of Specialist Aviation Service from the brink of administration shines as a silver lining amidst this grim scenario.