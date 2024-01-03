en English
Society

G F Tomlinson Enhances Arena Church’s Basement, Bolstering Its Social Mission

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
In the heart of Hockley, Nottingham, a beacon of hope shines brighter for the city’s vulnerable residents, courtesy of Midlands contractor G F Tomlinson.

The company has carried out a series of enhancement works on the Arena Church’s basement area, transforming it into a haven for those in need. A partnership with Amptron Electrical Services has resulted in the installation of upgraded ventilation systems, countering the basement’s inherent lack of natural airflow. This critical upgrade ensures the space remains comfortable and healthful for its users.

From Basement to Safe Space

More than just a facelift, the renovation has turned the basement into a lifeline. Alongside the improved air circulation, the space has undergone a comprehensive redecoration, making it a welcoming environment for those in need. But the enhancements don’t stop there. G F Tomlinson has also converted unused areas into shower and washer/dryer facilities, offering essential sanitation for those without access to such resources.

Church’s Social Mission Bolstered

The contractor’s efforts align seamlessly with the church’s mission and its upcoming ‘Care for a Coffee’ initiative. Set to launch next year, this program aims to provide hot meals, laundry services, and showers to the city’s vulnerable. G F Tomlinson’s renovations not only support this initiative but also add a significant £67,782 in social value to the church.

A Win-Win Partnership

Furthermore, the renovations have unveiled a new revenue stream for the church. G F Tomlinson has installed new bollards in the church’s parking bays, which can now be rented out to local businesses. This income will further enable the church to support its community-based initiatives. A drone survey of the building’s roof has also been carried out to aid in future maintenance planning, ensuring the church’s ability to continue providing essential services and safe spaces for the community.

G F Tomlinson and Arena Church have expressed mutual appreciation for their partnership, which has facilitated these significant improvements. This collaboration isn’t just about building renovations – it’s about building a stronger, more compassionate community.

Society United Kingdom
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

